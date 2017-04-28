Carson, Corner and Shipp winners on ‘special’ night

The weighing room bragging rights went the way of William Carson as he defeated fellow jockey Simon Pearce in the boxing ring on Saturday night.

The white collar bout — one of 10 co-organised by Eddie Guest and Becky Ross at Innocence Nightclub — attracted a crowd in excess of 300 on a night that raised more than £2,000 for charity.

WINNING FEELING: Jack Trow celebrates his victory

The first of three rounds went the way of Pearce, but Carson battled back to win by a unanimous points decision.

“Simon did well early on but as the fight kept going William just overpowered him,” said Guest.

“Simon will be the first to admit he was only at about 70 per cent of his level in the gym.

“The occasion probably got to him a little bit, which is understandable.”

BIG SHOT: Graham Carson lands a punch on the nose of Adam Dyer

Elsewhere, Jamie Corner retained his Southern Area title despite suffering a cut eye against Ollie Wright, while there was also victories for Dan Holland and Andrew Shipp.

The night attracted some big names from the sport of horse racing, including Kieren Fallon, Hayley Turner, Jamie Spencer and Andrea Atzeni, helping to create a special atmosphere.

“The event was fantastic — what a night,” added Guest.

“It was jam packed inside the venue and everyone enjoyed the bouts because they were all competitive.

“We always have a great atmosphere, but this was the loudest.

“To see two jockeys like Simon and William show such courage helped to make it so special.”