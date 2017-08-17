Busy time for Wallis

Mark Wallis was set to have two dogs go up against each other in pursuit of a place in the William Hill Peterborough Derby final last night.

Clondoty Alex and Swift Dartmoor were drawn in the same heat, with the top two dogs booking themselves a place in next week’s showpiece race.

Elsewhere, the Lakenheath handler will have Roswell Romanov open up his Coral Champion Stakes campaign at Romford tomorrow.

The August 2014 dog is favourite with the bookmakers to win the entire competition — a feat previously achieved by Wallis’ Patchys Kerry two years ago and Eye on the Veto in 2007.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Ribble Aon and Forest Melanie will go for Wallis in the semi-final of the Lowther Stakes.