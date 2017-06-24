Busy time for Triathlon club

A busy weekend for Newmarket Cycling & Triathlon Club members started off with the Great East Swim at Alton Waters, where Eliot Bentley and Gillie Green both tackled the mile-long course.

Green, who was competing in her first ever open water event, ended with a time of 41 minutes, with Bentley finishing ahead in 25 minutes.

In the two-mile event, Emma Sharp stopped the clock in one hour and 12 minutes, but arguably the most impressive performance came courtesy of Sarah Osborne.

Competing over 5km, Osborne stopped the clock in a personal time of one hour and 18 minutes.

Elsewhere, father and daughter team Pete and Parris Williams competed in the Dambster Standard Triathlon at Rutland Water.

Parris finished as the seventh female athlete overall and second in age group courtesy of her time of two hours and 35 minutes, while Pete finished in a time of 2.32 — 73rd position overall.

Also, Andrew Griffiths finished 207th overall in 2.51 and Glenn Fruish 265th in 3.04.

As for club-mate Eugene Husband, he negotiated his way through the Staffordshire Half Ironman on Sunday and finished in a time of five hours and one minute.