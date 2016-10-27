Busy spell for Wallis at Henlow and Wimbledon

Mark Wallis will be represented by the two favourites at Sunday’s RPGTV Henlow Derby final.

The 7/4 shot California is top of the bookmakers’ thinking after the April 2014 dog won its semi-final last week in a time of 27.24 seconds.

Kennel-mate and recent East Anglian Derby champion Clondoty Alex is also set to feature, having also won its semi-final in a slightly slower 27.43 seconds.

First prize for this category one event is £10,000.

n Before that, Wallis’ attention will be on the quarter-finals of the William Hill St Leger at Wimbledon this evening.

The Lakenheath handler had four dogs in last week’s heats, and despite none of them winning their respective races, three got through with Ribble Atom falling short.

Billys Bullet will go in the opening 7.25pm race, while Ferryforth Fran has been drawn in the 7.54pm.

This race also includes Hovex Grace and Slick Sebastian, both of whom are trained by Hockwold-based Patrick Janssens.

Wallis’ trio is completed by Pinpoint Yorkshire St Leger and William Hill Great North Run champion Ruby’s Rascal in the 8.10pm.

n Calco Flyer was unable to claim the British Breeders Stakes crown at Nottingham on Tuesday evening.

The kennel veteran, who was running in the sixth major final of his career, was handed a tricky draw in trap four against dogs with plenty of pace.

It proved to be a tough outing for the September 2012 dog, finishing fourth on his 99th competitive race.