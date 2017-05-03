BREAKING NEWS: Sayers announces retirement

Team GB javelin thrower Goldie Sayers has announced her retirement from the sport with immediate effect.

The 34-year-old. who was born and raised in Newmarket, enjoyed a distinguished career, featuring at three Olympic Games, five World Athletics Championships and three Commonwealth Games.

In addition, Sayers will step aside as an 11-time British champion and the country's female record holder courtesy of her 66.17m throw at the London Grand Prix in 2012.

Paying tribute to Sayers, the British Athletics Performance Director, Neil Black, said: “Goldie’s javelin career has been inspirational.

"She is up there with the all-time greats of British throwing. She first broke the British junior javelin record in 2001 and continued to break British records throughout her career."

Sayers is also one of nine British athletes awaiting further news regarding the reallocation of medals from the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games following retrospective testing by the International Olympic Committee.

Sayers finished fourth in the Chinese capital, but re-analysis has shown that Russian silver medalist Maria Abakumova tested positive for the anabolic steroid turinabol.