Braking issues hamper Huff in Argentinian performance

Rob Huff managed to overcome a problem in qualifying to score points in both of the FIA World Touring Car Championship races in Argentina at the weekend.

An issue with the braking system in free practice meant the ALL-INKL Münnich Motorsport team were forced to replace the brakes on his Citroën C-Elysée WTCC just ahead of qualifying, effectively using the first part of the session to bed them in.

That left Newmarket racer Huff with only one shot to make the second part of qualifying, but when the new brakes locked up and flat-spotted his best set of tyres, he missed the critical Qualifying 2 cut and found himself in 13th.

The 2012 champion made good progress in the opening race, passing five cars at the Argentinian circuit to move up to seventh in an eventful race, with a number of front runners having difficulties with tyres and race damage.

Race 2 was busier, with Huff quickly making his way past long-term competitor Tom Coronel’s Chevrolet.

However, he found himself stuck behind the Lada Vesta of Yann Ehrlacher throughout the entire race and had to settle for ninth at the finish.

“Our problems all stemmed from qualifying,” said Huff.

“We had a brake issue in Free Practice 2, which meant we had to start qualifying with new brakes, and the braking was completely transformed.

“I braked in the same place as normal on the back straight with new tyres, but it locked the front axle and flat spotted the new tyres and that was the end of that.”

Huff did enough over the weekend to remain top of the Independent Drivers’ standings, though he is now level on points with fellow Brit Tom Chilton on 87 each.

The WTCC returns to action on October 13-15, in China.