Bowls stars heading for West Row

Recent Just World Indoor Bowls Championships finalists Greg Harlow and Ellen Falkner will feature in a tournament on Sunday arranged as part of West Row Indoors Bowls Club golden jubilee celebrations.

The City of Ely duo, who both lost their respective showpiece Singles encounters at the Hopton-on-Sea facility earlier this month, will be joined at the event (11am) by ex-international player Brian Taylor.

Meanwhile, on the same day, the club are scheduled to have four of its members taking part in the English Bowls Youth Development Scheme, held at Beccles Indoor Bowls Club.

n Later this month, West Row will host its annual Triples Tournament, which is primarily designed for bowlers who have recently taken up the sport.

For more information on all of the upcoming events, contact the club’s chairman Peter Rolfe on 01638 714073.