Dave Priestly took top honours at Newmarket Angling Club’s Pidley Jay Lake meeting.

From peg 46, Priestly won through with 113lb, all caught on method feed.

Dave Rees (110lb 12oz) was second, while third place went the way of Mark Cross (105lb 14oz).

In addition, the Newmarket Summer League started last Tuesday and will last six weeks.

The winner on the opening day was Joanne Banks (47Ib 7oz).

Fred Schultheiss (46Ib 14oz) took the runners-up spot, followed by Dave Yardy (33Ib 8oz) in third.