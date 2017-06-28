Big Orange entered for Qatar Goodwood Cup

Big Orange and Order Of St George look set for a quick rematch after the two were among the 29 entries for the newly-promoted Group One Qatar Goodwood Cup.

The duo contested a pulsating Gold Cup at Royal Ascot last week, with Newmarket trainer Michael Bell’s Big Orange just coming out on top over his counterpart Aidan O’Brien.

The six-year-old — owned by Bill and Tim Gredley — became the first horse since Double Trigger (1997 and 1998) to capture back-to-back renewals of the Qatar Goodwood Cup last year when he won from Pallasator (Sir Mark Prescott) and Sheikhzayedroad (David Simcock) in 2016.

The two-mile contest has been upgraded to Group One status from Group Two this year and carries a record prize fund of £500,000.

Other Newmarket interest entered for the race, which takes place on Saturday, August 5, includes Endless Time (Charlie Appelby), Higher Power (James Fanshawe), Prince of Arran (Charlie Fellowes) and St Michel (Sir Mark Prescott).