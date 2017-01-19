Bentley boosted by jarvis’ arrival

Oliver Jarvis is confident that his arrival will coincide with an upturn of results for Bentley in the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup.

The Burwell racer had been on the lookout for new employment ever since Audi announced towards the end of last year that they were withdrawing from the World Endurance Championships, opting instead to focus their efforts on Formula E.

A driver of Jarvis’ experience was always going to be in high demand, but after a series of discussions, he will join fellow Brits Guy Smith and Steven Kane in one of the M-Sport’s Continental GT3.

The 33-year-old’s new team could only muster a 25th-place finish in last season’s standings, but Jarvis believes with his aid, a better campaign lies ahead in 2017.

“They have looked into results and to be fair, they did not always reflect the standard of performance,” he said.

“The team was unlucky at times, but naturally they want to be a lot higher up the championship.

“I want to be challenging for race victories and podiums this season and so do the team.

“I hope I will bring a lot to the team, especially with a fresh pair of eyes.

“At the same time the guys know the car much better than I do, so I can learn from them as well.”

After beginning life with Bentley at the prestigious Bathurst 12 Hours in Australia early next month (February 3-5), the series will take Jarvis to a host of famous venues, including Silverstone and Spa-Francorchamps.

The format is a completely new experience for the former King’s Ely School pupil, but one that he is looking to adopt for the long term.

“Obviously a lot depends on how the year goes and how the programme plans pan out,” he added.

“But rather than be someone that tries his hand at different events, I see myself being part of this team for several years.

“There is a lot of potential here and that is exciting.”