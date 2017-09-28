Bell in good try-scoring form as Newmarket record first victory

LONDON DIVISION THREE

EASTERN COUNTIES

Crusaders 21

Newmarket 24

After losing their opening two matches of the new season, Newmarket picked up their first victory, on the road at Crusaders on Saturday.

Prior to the match getting under way, the two teams joined together in a 60-second applause as a mark of respect for Josh Gilbert, the young Thurston player who lost his life on the field a week earlier.

Once the action got started, visiting Newmarket opened the scoring after just five minutes with Aidan Cooper crashing through to touchdown, with Joe Stafford converting.

For the next 20 minutes both sides counter-attacked and eventually it was Crusaders that responded via a converted try.

For the last 10 minutes of the first half Crusaders piled on the pressure, but the Newmarket line held out to ensure the scores were level heading into the break.

Having stood firm, the away side regained the lead three minutes after the restart through Simon Guenigault’s try out on the wing.

But, once again Crusaders rallied and they were soon in front through a second converted try.

With the encounter in the balance, Newmarket grabbed a firm control of proceedings thanks to Harvey Bell.

The scrum-half scored tries in the 51st and 63rd minutes — one of which Stafford converted — to put Newmarket in the ascendancy.

The home team refused to give up hope and pulled back another converted try, but they ran out of time as Newmarket held out for the win.

On Saturday, Dave Sayer’s men play host to Holt (3pm).