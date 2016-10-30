Baxter impresses as she swaps gloves for saddle

The closure of two Eastern Region equestrian events at the weekend resulted in an unprecedented entry of almost 300 riders for the annual Thurlow Hunter Trials at Horseheath on Sunday.

Red Lodge’s Georgie Baxter, who starred on her debut at one of Eddie Guest’s boxing nights, switched sports to go clear on four-year-old Winnie.

Stetchworth sisters Annabel (13) and Charlotte Cuthbert (12) followed Baxter in going clear, as did 14-year-old Team Bloss rider Zara Brooks. Also in the marks was the Kirtling-based Di Haine-led syndicate that owns Tashkaldu, which was piloted by British Eventing rider, Mary Edmondson.