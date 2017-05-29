Ball Cup Sprint Regatta glory for duo

Alice Dickens and Georgia Chapman both won gold medals at the Ball Cup Sprint Regatta in London earlier this month.

The duo were part of King’s Ely Senior and Junior squad that totalled 28 rowers.

Dickens’ triumph came in the Women’s Under-16 Single Scull, with Chapman following suit in the Women’s Under-14 Single Scull.

The competition, which was held on the 2012 Olympic Games rowing course, also saw the school’s Tallulah Cox win a bronze medal in the Women’s Under-15 Single Scull — a trick she repeated when pairing up with Imogen Kirkpatrick in the Double Sculls.

The King’s Ely Junior Boys coxed quad of Isaac Berraondo, Finlay Boyle, Conall Comley and Edward Moss also won bronze.

However, the King’s Ely Junior Girls’ coxed quad of Annie Moore, Otilia Salgado, Indra Salgado and Charlotte Ellis placed third in their heat, narrowly missing out on making the A final.

Nevertheless, it was an impressive performance by the team given that it was just the Salgado twins’ fourth time ever in a rowing boat.

The King’s Ely Boat Club competes at a large number of local and national events throughout the year, including the National Schools’ Regatta, Schools’ Sculling Head, The Ball Cup, Junior Inter-Regional Regatta, Hampton Head, Pair’s Head and Four’s Head.