Arnold takes victory at the Snake Lake

Maggot and hemp proved the winning tactic for Geoff Arnold in the weekend’s Newmarket Open.

Arnold bagged 82lb from peg 4 to win on Head Fen’s Snake Lake.

Second place went to Alan Archer with 67lb.Archer’s fish were caught on the method from his position on peg 8.

Dave Priestley finished with 53lb 8oz for third spot. All of Priestley’s fish were caught on straight lead from peg 25.

n Earlier this month, John Millard set a new Newmarket AC match record with 105lb 1oz made up of 96lb of carp and 9lb 1oz of silvers.