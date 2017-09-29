Appleby’s Magic Lily looks set for a bright future

While Alan King’s one-two in Saturday’s Betfred Cesarewitch Trial Handicap on the Rowley Mile dominated the headlines, there was also an eye-catching performance in the race that followed.

Much of the focus heading into the Fairfax & Favor EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes centred around Hugo Palmer’s Mystic Meg, of whom much was expected.

But she was forced to play second fiddle to Charlie Appleby’s joint favourite, and fellow debutant, Magic Lily as she hit the front with a furlong to go and did not let up under James Doyle, eventually finishing eight lengths clear of Mystic Meg.

It was a display and victory that pointed to a potentially exciting 2018 campaign for the two-year-old, who is by Derby winner New Approach out of Oaks heroine Dancing Rain.

n The John Gosden-trained Emaraaty bounced back from a disappointing outing at Sandown on September 1, to win Newbury’s Wedgewood Estates EBF Novice Stakes.

The Dubawi two-year-old, who shared top billing at the 2016 Tattersalls October Book 1 yearling sale when selling for 2.6 million guineas, is expected to be primed to have a crack at next year’s QIPCO 2,000 Guineas.