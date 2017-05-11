Appleby’s Guineas-winning duo have bright futures

Charlie Appleby is the Newmarket trainer to follow at the moment after he completed a smart double on the second day of the Qipco Guineas Festival.

His yard opened up the Sunday with Frontiersman, the 5/2 favourite, winning the Qatar Racing Handicap Stakes by two-and-a-half lengths.

And two-year-old Way Of Wisdom dug deep in the closing stages to repel the threat of Kit Marlowe to win the Havana Gold Maiden Stakes to win by a neck.

It made it a strike rate of 26 per cent over the previous 14 days for Appleby, with six wins from their last 23 runners.

The victory for four-year-old Frontiersman hinted promising things to come as he started to move into the dip, and pulled away coming out.

But before plotting a route, Appleby is in the hands of the handicapper.

“He has got a bright future,” said the trainer. “We have always held him in high regard and we’ve been patient with him.

“Physically, he has done well through the winter and I think he’s a horse that’s got a bright future. I think he will get further in time, so he has got lots of options.

“He has got options at Royal Ascot. The Hardwicke might be a bit too ambitious at this stage.

“He is a horse that surprised me, acting on this quick ground as he has not got the action for it. The Wolferton and the Duke of Edinburgh are options. In an ideal world, you would be sticking at a mile-and-a-half, but on that evidence I would not worry about coming back (in trip) if I had to.”

Way Of Wisdom’s victory made it three wins out of three for Appleby’s two-year-olds in the fledgling stages of the season, following hot on the heels of Sound And Silence and Gold Town.

“This little fellow has been with the two lads who have won already and while he is not as good as them, he has been in the same group coming along together,” added the Moulton Paddocks trainer. “He is small and nimble, so I knew the undulations going into the dip would not affect him. He is a little horse whom we will keep cracking on with.

“He is what he is – he has shown a bit of early dash and we will campaign him in the first half of the season.

“I will probably try and get another run into him before Royal Ascot and while he might not be quite good enough for the Coventry Stakes, we will probably look at the Windsor Castle Stakes.”

Tomorrow, Appleby will hope to continue his recent form with Bay Of Poets, D’bai and Zamfir all due in Listed Race action at Chester’s Boodles May Festival.