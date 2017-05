Last week’s race from Poole was a rather testing affair for members of Newmarket South Road Flying Club, with the birds rather spread out.

The speeds of around 45mph were good considering the wind direction, which was right on the nose.

With 432 birds flying most of the 150 miles, Dave Downing was first again, but seven minutes apart.

Soham’s Mr and Mrs Challis got the next two, which was a good result as they are not in a good position geographically in a north-east wind.