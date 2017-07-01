An event to remember for Mildenhall Sharks

Personal bests tumbled and the medals rolled in for the 28 swimmers from Mildenhall & District Swimming Club when they took part in the ASA Suffolk County Developments meet at Ipswich over the weekend of June 17-18.

In total, the club — dubbed ‘The Sharks’ — returned from the event with 19 golds, nine silver and 10 bronze medals, as well as bettering 64 individual times.

The weekend started with the girls’ 100m freestyle, where Danielle Borowski achieved a 10-second personal best,

It was then the turn of the boys, with Jay Carter and Kane Buckles clinching gold and silver respectively in the 12-year-old age group.

And the momentum continued on into the second day, starting with Max Airey, who won gold in both the 50m and 100m breaststroke for 14-year-olds.

Meanwhile, also in the breaststroke, Patrick Dorkin took bronze in the 10-year-old age group in his first competition.

Maria Buckles and Sasha Welbourn both achieved 13-second personal bests in the 200m butterfly, before Ben Peck shaved 15 seconds off his 200m freestyle time.

Twelve-year-old Jay Carter, meanwhile, finished third in the Top Boy competition with a return of 76 points, just three behind the champion.