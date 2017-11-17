Allum wins on split decision

New Astley Boxing Club’s Dean Allum was victorious in his final bout of the Junior Development Championship on October 28.

Allum had won his three previous fights to reach the showpiece event, where he faced Louis Foulkes of the Liverpool-based Transport Boxing Club.

The Newmarket fighter started positively in the first round with a good jab set-up, before Foulkes responded in round two with some swinging hooks.

The third round was an even affair as both boxers started to tire following their exertions, but Allum had done enough throughout to impress the judging panel, who awarded him the victory by virtue of a split decision.

Coached by Paul Marshall all the way through the competition, the impressive Allum showed improvement from one fight to the next on his way to being crowned national champion for his weight and age.