Mills takes first England wicket in routine win

Tymal Mills’ stock in international cricket continued to rise this afternoon as he claimed his first Twenty/20 wicket for England.

On what was just his second ever appearance for his country, the former Mildenhall and Tuddenham bowler dismissed India’s Hardik Pandya for nine runs.

Mills banged the ball in, forcing Pandya to top edge down towards deep cover, where Sam Billings was waiting to take the catch.

It capped an all-round impressive display by the ex-Mildenhall College Academy student, whose figures of 1-27 helped to restrict hosting India to 147-7.

England made relatively light work of the 148-run victory target, reaching it with 11 balls to spare for the loss of three wickets.

Captain Eoin Morgan was the pick of the England batsmen with a return of 51 runs from 38 deliveries.

The second of three T/20 encounters between the teams will take place in Nagpur on Sunday.