Mills signs two-year Sussex extension

Sussex have confirmed that Tymal Mills has put pen to paper on a two-year contract extension at the 1st Central County Ground.

The former Mildenhall College Academy pupil, who has represented England at Twenty/20 level, arrived at Hove from Essex ahead of the 2015 season.

A back condition limits the 24-year-old to only playing the shortest format of the game on the south coast, but that has not deterred Sussex from tying the bowler down to fresh terms until the end of the 2019 season.

“I am delighted to have signed an extension with Sussex through to 2019,” the former Mildenhall and Tuddenham player told Sussex’s website.

“Ever since I’ve joined the club I’ve been welcomed with open arms and now fully regard Hove as my home.

“Even throughout all of my injuries when I first joined the club, the level of support I have received has been outstanding and I am looking to repay that support over the next three seasons.”

Mills recently had a stint in the Indian Premier League with Royal Challengers Bangalore, though hamstring and back injuries limited him to just five appearances.