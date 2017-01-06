Mills signs Big Bash deal

Tymal Mills will step up his preparations for England duty by turning out in the KFC Big Bash League in Australia.

The former Mildenhall and Tuddenham bowler has signed a short-term deal with Brisbane Heat to replace West Indian spinner Samuel Badree, who has been sidelined by a hamstring strain.

Mills will be available for Wednesday’s clash against Perth Scorchers and the encounter with Melbourne Stars on Tuesday, January 17.

After that, the 24-year-old will link up with the England Twenty/20 squad in India, where Mills will look to add to the one cap he earned last summer.

Last month, the former Mildenhall College Academy pupil played for Auckland Aces in the New Zealand Super Smash series, taking 10 wickets in as many matches.