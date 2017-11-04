Miller believes Westley can recapture his England spot

Despite being omitted from The Ashes squad, former England cricket selector Geoff Miller OBE believes Tom Westley has the talent to re-claim his place in the senior national side, writes Russell Claydon.

The Mildenhall and Essex batsman, who signed a new contract with the Specsavers County Championship title winners this week, was left bitterly disappointed when it was announced he had lost his place after struggling to build upon his impressive Test debut against South Africa in July.

The 28-year-old, who first played for Mildenhall back in 2011, will instead head to Australia as part of the England Lions development squad training camp this month.

But Miller, an England Test selector from 2008-2013 who was in Bury St Edmunds on Friday to speak at a SportsAid charity lunch, told the Free Press: “He got released, but he got a taste for it and we all, at some stage, take a step back as well as forwards.

“He will have learnt from the mistakes he made and move on and have another go at some stage.

“He has got the talent to do it, he has just actually got to make that talent work now.”

Speaking about his one-year contract extension at Essex, where he is vice-captain, Westley told the club’s website: “It was an easy decision to make, with the vision and plans the club have in place for the coming years.

“My desire to improve myself is bigger than ever and I hope to continue contributing valuable runs.”