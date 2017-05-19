Mildenhall’s losing run continues ahead of the weekend’s derby

GIBBS DENLEY

EAST ANGLIAN

PREMIER LEAGUE

Great Witchingham 247-5

beat Mildenhall 244

by five wickets

Mildenhall slipped to their third defeat in a row on Saturday, going down at the hands of Great Witchingham.

Batting first, Mildenhall had opener Joe Reed (59) and Peter Worthington (56) in good form as both made half centuries.

Defending a total of 244, the visitors got off to a positive, removing Witchingham’s top three batsmen cheaply, with Tino Best claiming two of those wickets.

However, the introduction of Luke Schlemmer swung the game in the home side’s favour, with the number four batsman producing an unbeaten 106 to help his team get over the line.

Ben Shepperson’s Mildenhall will look to halt the losing streak when bottom side Bury St Edmunds visit Wamil Way on Saturday (11am).

n Mildenhall II suffered a 31-run home defeat to Coggeshall Town on Saturday.

Coggeshall finished their 45 overs on 225-6, with Jack Loveday (3-21) the pick of the Mildenhall bowlers.

In reply, Taha Ahmed (58) top scored for the hosts, but it was not enough to get them over the line.

On Saturday they travel to Copdock & Old Ipswichian CC (1pm).

n In the Premier Division, Burwell (259-9) lost out by one wicket at Vauxhall Mallards (262-9).

Openers Thomas Jagot (75) and Simon Donald (72) contributed a large majority of Burwell’s runs, while Jay Ghelani (3-35) performed well with the ball.

On Saturday, the Cambridgeshire side will welcome Norwich to Mingay Park (11am).

n In the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division Three, Exning (216) lost by three wickets at home to fellow Suffolk side Tuddenham (220-7).

On a day that marked the first match since the passing of club legend Tony Catley, it was fitting that his son — Matthew Catley — top scored with 48.

On Saturday, Exning travel to Mistley II (1pm).