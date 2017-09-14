Mildenhall lose quick wickets before rain ends away fixture

GIBBS DENLEY

EAST ANGLIAN

PREMIER LEAGUE

Swardeston (290-4) beat Mildenhall (52-5)

by 116 runs on

Duckworth Lewis method

Mildenhall’s long wait for a victory was extended on Saturday following their rain-affected defeat at reigning champions Swardeston.

Electing to field first, Mildenhall looked to tie down their hosts as to early wickets fell, leaving Swardeston on 39-2.

But, the visitors had no answer to Joe Gatting thereafter, with the number four batsmen going on to score an unbeaten 102 runs.

His 115-ball knock included nine fours and three sixes as the Mildenhall bowling attack was made to toil.

Gatting was also well supported by Stephen Gray (48) and Peter Lambert (54 no) as Swardeston posted a highly competitive 290-4 from their 50 overs.

Mildenhall’s reply stuttered from the off as opener Adam Trett and Jack Loveday headed back to the pavilion for ducks, which in turn saw their side slump to 7-2.

Opener Tom Heywood did provide some slight resistance with his knock of 25, but Mildenhall looked like being skittled out cheaply until the rain intervened.

The umpires took the players off just before 4pm and after it was decided that no further was play was possible, the hosts were awarded the victory on the Duckworth Lewis method.

Ninth-placed Mildenhall’s season will end at home to Burwell on Saturday (11am), giving them one final chance to end a winless sequence that dates back to early July.

n In Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division Two, Mildenhall II (238-4) saw their home encounter against Dunmow abandoned because of the rain.

Before the conditions ended the encounter, Steve Graham starred with the bat for the hosts.

He scored 114 runs, while Ryan Clark added a useful 59 runs.

However, before Mildenhall could mount a defence of their total, the game was called off.

The seconds travel to Easton on Saturday (12pm).