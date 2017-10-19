Merger in the offing for Exning and Burwell CC

Exning Cricket Club has resigned from the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship set-up ahead of a merger with their Burwell counterparts.

The 2017 campaign was one of limited success for the Cotton End Road-based club, who finished fourth-from-bottom in Division Three after posting eight victories.

However, next season will be one of change for both Exning and Burwell, with their combined club set to field teams in the Gibbs Denley East Anglian Premier League and the Cambridgeshire & Huntingdonshire Cricket League.

In a statement Exning’s Two Counties representative Philip King said: “For a number of months now, Exning and Burwell Cricket Clubs have been actively discussing a merger.

“In late August the two general committees met and, at that meeting, a decision was taken to proceed with more detailed discussions with a view to the two clubs merging for the start of the 2018 season.

“The basis for the detailed discussions is detailed within a single document ‘Club Merger — Outline Case for Change’ the contents of which have been agreed by both clubs.

“Both general committees have considered the case for a merger very carefully and in detail, and have concluded that this represents a significant point in the development of both clubs and is a huge opportunity for the members and players of both clubs.”

Burwell were eighth in last season’s EAPL.