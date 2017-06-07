Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Matches cancelled

The heavy rainfall across East Anglia has led to a number of cricket matches postponed this week.

Three matches have had to be called off due to waterlogged pitches following several downpours.

On Wednesday, June 7, the game between Marshall Hatchick Two Counties O 60s and Surrey O 60s at Ipswich CC, Clayhall was cancelled as well as the match between Two Counties O 70s and Ipswich Seniors, also at Ipswch CC.

The ground is unusable for the time being.

And the Ladies T20 Section B match between Felixstowe II and Copdock & OI II was also postponed on Tuesday due to the weather.