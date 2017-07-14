Lubaschange, Theobald and Harding star for Fordham

CCA SENIOR LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE

Fordham (208) beat

Abington (113)

by 95 runs

A fine individual batting innings and two useful bowling stints helped Fordham to record a big win over Abington on Saturday.

The hosts — batting first — lost an early wicket, but Dan Lubaschange and Chris Summerskill took the score along at a good rate.

Summerskill went for 31 and Matt Foulds scored 21 as Fordham reached 144-2.

Lubaschange, meanwhile, saw his knock of 89 come to an end, before the home team lost their way as three wickets fell for only a handful of runs.

Nevertheless, Craig Theobald’s unbeaten 24 helped to put Fordham back on track as they made 208.

Abington gave a good response early on, but from 40-0, they lost six wickets in the space of seven overs for the addition of only 10 runs.

It was left to the lower order to bring some respectability to the innings as the final two wickets added 53 runs.

The visitors were bowled out for 113 with Theobald taking 4-10 and Jason Harding 4-19.

On Saturday, third-placed Fordham travel to bottom-of-the-table Cambridge NCI (1pm).

n In the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division Two, Lakenheath (164-9) dropped to the foot of the table following a 36-run defeat at neighbouring Mildenhall II (200-8).

Opening the batting, Mildenhall’s Andrew Squire (64) and Steve Graham (61) did most of the damage.

Shaun Palmer was the away team’s main bowler, ending with figures of 3-59.

In reply, Lakenheath lost wickets at regular intervals, with Harrison Milner’s unbeaten 41 as good as it got before they reached the 45-over mark 36 runs short of victory.

On Saturday, Lakenheath host Copford (1pm), while Mildenhall II travel down the A14 to face Ipswich (both 1pm).