Low-scoring Mildenhall lose

GIBBS DENLEY

EAST ANGLIAN

PREMIER LEAGUE

Sudbury (133-5) beat

Mildenhall (127)

by five wickets

Mildenhall slipped to their fourth defeat of the campaign at the hands of league-leading Sudbury on Saturday.

Visiting captain Ben Shepperson won the toss and elected to bat first, but his side were quickly in trouble as the top three visiting batsmen were dismissed by Sudbury bowler Dustin Melton with just 16 runs on the board.

Shepperson steadied the ship temporarily, but a mix up between him and Adam Trett saw the latter run out by Ben Parker.

Darren Batch picked up the prize wicket of Shepperson for 17, courtesy of an excellent catch behind the wicket from Adam Mansfield to leave the visitors on 57-5.

Only 10 more runs were added before Tom Huggins trapped Matt Allen lbw for a well-played 22.

Tino Best’s stay at the crease was short but sweet, launching his first ball for six and then attempting the same shot off Melton in the next over, but he could only sky a simple chance to Parker at point.

Jonny Gallagher picked up the eighth wicket when Kenny Moulton-Day scooped a low catch to dismiss Jack Loveday.

The ninth wicket proved the most valuable for Mildenhall as Murtaza Hussain and Ryan Clark boosted the score up to 124, before Huggins gained another lbw to dismiss the latter for 22.

Ben Reece wrapped up the innings for 127 when Jon Allen nicked behind to Mansfield, who completed the catch.

In reply, Sudbury were 15-3 at one stage, but ended up cruising to victory.

Mildenhall will aim to return to winning ways at home to Swardeston on Saturday (11am).