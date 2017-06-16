Losing streak continues as batsmen fail to score big

MARSHALL HATCHICK

TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION ONE

Worlington (190-9)

lost to Witham (195-5)

by five wickets

Worlington’s poor run of form continued on Saturday as they went down to the third loss in a row at the hands of Witham.

Batting first, several home players made good starts but could not turn those into significant scores.

After John Sands’ typical quickfire 23 at the top of the order, Graham Ford (36). Charlie Tunstall (32) and Cody Golding (32) added runs in the middle and lower order while the wickets were shared among the visitor’s bowlers.

After the break, Witham’s Jake Wakelin set off free-scoring style and after Graham Downey picked up the first wicket with the Essex side on 84, Wakelin was bowled by Craig Estlea for 60.

Michael Godwin picked up his fourth top flight half century of the season before he fell for 54.

Although Downey (2-26) and Jimmy Watson (2-19) added further wickets, the target was always within easy reach for Witham as the nine bowlers used by Worlington were unable to make the required impact.

Worly will look to get back to winning ways at Hadleigh on Saturday (1pm).

n In Division Six, Worlington II came away from West Mersea with the full 20 points thanks largely to a spell of 6-25 from Nathan Twiddy.

Twiddy’s spell, supported by Paul Marston (3-33), saw the home side collapse from 30 without loss to 69 all out.

Matthew Peachey (25) and Ian Roberts (25 no) then helped see their side home by an eight-wicket margin.

n A maiden century from Matthew Wittish (108) was the highlight as Worlington Academy defeated Long Melford II by eight wickets.

Freddy Gallagher’s 3-24 had helped hold the hosts to 189-7 before Wittish’s knock dominated the successful run case.