Lawsons on top form with the ball as Exning win fifth fixture

MARSHALL HATCHICK

TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION THREE

The father-and-son Simon and Sebastian Lawson combined to help inspire Exning to victory over Haverhill II on Saturday.

After captain Simon Allen elected to field, the pair went on to do some serious damage with the ball as the visitors were dismissed for just 90 runs.

From his 14 overs, Sebastian ended with figures of 3-27 — a haul that included two maidens.

His father Simon, meanwhile, was the star of the show, bowling seven maidens on his way to statistics of 5-16 off 14.1 overs.

James Turner and Daniel Baigent were Exning’s other wicket-takers during an impressive bowling performance.

And, having shone with the ball in hand, the Lawsons both played their part in the successful run chase.

Sebastian made 21 runs before he lost his wicket, while Simon was unbeaten at the crease on 4 when Exning got over the victory line.

Skipper Allen was his side’s leading run-scorer, though, with his knock of 32 not out, while opener Oakley Colby also contributed a useful 22 runs. The victory — Exning’s fifth of the 2017 campaign — has left the team ninth in the league table with a return of 157 points.

On Saturday, Exning make the short trip to seventh-placed Tuddenham, who are 25 points clear of their visitors (1pm).

n In Division Nine West, Exning II (187-3) won by seven wickets at Bardwell (184).

Despite some resistance from the home team’s Freddie Allum (81), Matthew Lister and Kris Judge bowled well for Exning, with both taking four wickets apiece.

In reply, Lister made an unbeaten 30, but it was David Werthmann that was the stand-out batsman.

Werthmann was just one short of his half century and not out when the victory was secured.

The seconds host Lakenheath II on Saturday (1pm).