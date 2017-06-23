Lakenheath unable to follow their captain’s lead in loss

MARSHALL HATCHICK

TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION TWO

Coggeshall Town (144) beat Lakenheath (117)

by 27 runs

Captain Shane Leech’s half-century and five-for was not enough to prevent Lakenheath from slipping to defeat at Coggeshall Town on Saturday.

After the hosts won the toss and elected to bat first, Lakenheath went on to take wickets at regular intervals.

Leech was the pick of the visiting bowlers, finishing his 12.5-over stint with figures of 5-47, which included one maiden.

Tim Milner (3-41) also made a useful contribution with the ball, while Dominic Palmer (2-26) accounted for the other two wickets as Coggeshall were bowled out in 42.2 overs.

However, Lakenheath’s reply never gained any momentum, with just two batsmen managing to reach doubles figures.

One of those was skipper Leech, who scored a 74-ball 52 before he was dismissed by the bowling of Kane Addison.

Opener Mark Milner added 14 runs, while the extras column (10) was Lakenheath’s third-highest contributor of runs.

George Blackwell was the most productive of the Coggeshall bowlers, recording figures of 5-38 off 8.5 overs.

The defeat — Lakenheath’s seventh of the season — has left them third-from-bottom in the table, just 16 points ahead of basement side Dunmow.

On Saturday, Leech’s side will play host to third-placed Copdock II (1pm).

n In Division Three, Exning (282-7) picked up a comfortable 136-run victory from their trip to Long Melford (146).

Matthew Catley (67) was Exning’s top scorer, with Ben Readman and Gavin Jones both reaching the 50 mark.

Meanwhile, Simon Nicholson was the pick of the visiting bowling attack thanks to his figures of 4-34.

Seventh-placed Exning are due to entertain Little Bardfield Village (fourth) on Saturday (1pm).