Lakenheath seeking a much improved season

After being made to sweat over their Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Division Two status for much of last term, Lakenheath are hoping to have a much more straightforward campaign in 2017, writes Liam Apicella.

Lakenheath spent a lot of 2016 embroiled in a battle for survival, which they eventually won ahead of Long Melford and Exning thanks to a handful of improved performances during the second half of the season.

This year, though, all-rounder Adam Horrex has relayed the message from captain Shane Leech that similar inconsistences will not be accepted.

“We are looking to improve on last year’s disappointing season, which we managed to salvage after some good results towards the end,” he said.

“Everyone let themselves down in the first half of last season with inconsistency and the wrong mentality.

“Shane has told everyone that will not be tolerated this time around.”

After a break from the game, former Mildenhall player Jack Gould has joined Lakenheath, who are also hopeful of adding a young batsman to their squad before the new season gets under way on Saturday, when Leech’s side will be at home to Mildenhall II (12.30pm).