Lakenheath given a major shot in the arm by long-awaited win

Have your say

MARSHALL HATCHICK

TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION TWO

Lakenheath (147-6) beat Dunmow (146-8)

by four wickets

After 10 failed attempts, Lakenheath finally tasted victory with a four-wicket home triumph over Dunmow on Saturday.

Lakenheath’s last win had come on May 13, when Dunmow were once again the side they got the better of at St Emunds Land.

On this occasion — in a game reduced to 36 overs per side due to the wet weather — the Lakenheath bowlers showed their intent with three successive maidens.

The opening bowlers, Dom Palmer (1-27) and Danny Rodic (4-42) both took a wicket with the score on 15.

A third-wicket partnership took the visitors’ score to 93, but this was broken by a run out at the non-strikers’ end.

With Tim Milner (2-36) now finding consistency with his line and length, Dunmow were restricted to 146-8.

In reply, some erratic bowling from Dunmow’s openers allowed the home team to get a good start.

After six overs, spinners were introduced into the attack and this slowed the run rate down.

Captain Shane Leech (25) fell with the score on 75 and Palmer (42) soon followed him back to the pavilion.

Lakenheath’s middle-order fragility was once again exposed, but Liam Flack (36) stood firm with some trademark boundaries.

It was left to seasoned campaigners Andy Leech (14 no) and Paul Pallant (5 no) to eventually guide their side to a long overdue victory in 34.1 overs.

Lakenheath remain rooted to the foot of the Division Two table, but the gap to second-from-bottom Dunmow has been reduced to eight points.

Tenth-placed Kelvedon & Feering, meanwhile, are 34 points better off than Leech’s men.

On Saturday, Lakenheath are due to be on the road at eighth-placed Easton.

When the two teams met in May, Easton ran out winners by a 13-run margin, despite a knock of 46 from Lakenheath’s Pallant.