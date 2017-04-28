Lakenheath end five-year wait for victory on the opening day

MARSHALL HATCHICK

Lakenheath (231-6) beat Mildenhall II (186)

by 45 runs

After calls from Shane Leech for an improved 2017 campaign, Lakenheath appear to have taken their captain’s demands on board with a season-opening victory against Mildenhall II on Saturday.

However, it did not start well for the hosting team, who had opener Mark Milner trapped lbw for a duck by Jack Loveday.

But, Leech came in at number three alongside Dominic Palmer and the pair took over the mantle, putting on a decisive 112-run second-wicket partnership.

The skipper was eventually run out by Mark Heywood for 78, while the same player dismissed Palmer (55) caught and bowled.

Nevertheless, the Lakenheath duo had laid a more than solid foundation for their side, with Danny Rodic (39) and Michael Reeve (23no) also providing useful contributions on the way to a score of 231-6 from 45 overs.

Heywood (4-62) was the pick of Mildenhall second string’s bowlers as he helped to restrict Lakenheath to 44 runs from the final 10 overs.

The visitors’ reply never really gained momentum, despite eight players making double figures, none of them went on to make significant contributions.

Tom Heywood top scored with 27, while Steven Graham went for one less as Mildenhall finished well short of their victory target.

The wickets were shared among Lakenheath’s six bowlers, with Tim Milner’s 2-24 being the best return.

Rodic (2-34) and Leech (2-46) also helped themselves to a couple of wickets each, with Edward Garrard (1-3), Adam Horrex (1-31) and Palmer (1-23) taking one apiece.

The victory was the first that Lakenheath have secured on the opening day of a season for five years.

n On Saturday, Lakenheath travel to face Copford (1pm), while Mildenhall II play host to Ipswich at Wamil Way (12.30pm).