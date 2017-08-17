Lakenheath continue to fight against relegation

Have your say

East Bergholt (139) lost to Lakenheath (142-2) by eight wickets

The recent Lakenheath revival showed no sign of letting up on Saturday as Shane Leech’s men were victorious on the road at fifth-placed East Bergholt.

A run of matches without a victory that stretched into double figures had plunged Lakenheath deep into relegation trouble.

However, the weekend’s win on the road — a third in a row for the Suffolk side — has moved them to within five points of safety.

Batting first, hosting East Bergholt were soon 5-1 after Richard Pickford was clean bowled by Adam Horrex (1-8).

The home side then moved comfortably to 54 without further loss until Tim Milner took two wickets in a single over.

The Lakenheath bowler continued in that fashion thereafter, taking control of the game as he claimed career-best figures of 6-49 from his 15 overs.

This haul included a diving one-handed catch to dismiss East Bergholt’s overseas player.

Dominic Palmer took the final wicket to fall, leaving the home side all out for 139.

Having lost while chasing a similar total against East Bergholt last season, Lakenheath were keen to get their reply off to a positive start.

And they did just that courtesy of Frank Gammon (25) and Palmer (28), who eased the away side’s concerns by reaching 54 without loss.

Those two eventually departed, but skipper Leech (42) and Paul Pallant (33) batted carefully to ensure no further wickets were lost and a much needed 20 points were obtained from the trip.

Lakenheath’s bid for survival does not get any easier, with their next quartet of matches pitting them against teams that currently occupy the top four places in the division.

That tough run starts on Saturday when they play host to second-placed Ipswich (1pm).