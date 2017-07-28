Lakenheath beaten away from home

Have your say

MARSHALL HATCHICK

TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION TWO

Kelvedon (144-4)

beat Lakenheath (142) by six wickets

Lakenheath have been cut adrift at the bottom of the table following Saturday’s defeat at Kelvedon and Feering.

Batting first, Lakenheath soon used their only piece of luck as Dominic Palmer played the ball onto his stumps and fortunately the bails stayed intact.

A watchful opening partnership between Palmer and captain Shane Leech (26) took the visitors to 83 from 23 overs before the latter fell.

An all too familiar pattern then followed as all the early hard work was undone and Lakenheath were soon 95-4.

With a wicket offering considerable turn, runs were hard to come by and the innings closed on 142.

Once again the bowlers were under pressure to produce and despite an early wicket, Kelvedon’s opener Oliver Parsons (98) was still there to punish any lose deliveries on the way to victory.

On Saturday, Lakenheath host Dunmow (1pm).

n In the CCA Senior League Division One, Fordham’s game at Foxton was washed out.

This Saturday, Fordham are at Thirplow (1pm).