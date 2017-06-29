Lacklustre batting display condemns Mildenhall to fifth defeat of season

GIBBS DENLEY

EAST ANGLIAN

PREMIER LEAGUE

Mildenhall (110) lost to Swardeston (261)

by 151 runs

A major failing with the bat saw Mildenhall slip to a heavy home defeat at the hands of Swardeston on Saturday.

After winning the toss, Mildenhall skipper Ben Shepperson elected to field in the hope that his side would make some early inroads.

And former West Indies international Tino Best duly obliged, removing the visiting top three batsmen for a combined eight runs.

However, it was Swardeston’s number four batsman Callum Taylor that got his team back on track with a swift 88-ball 92.

Murtaza Hussain eventually trapped Taylor lbw, only for the Swardeston tail to wag as Jordan Taylor (45), Freddie Ruffell (38), Jeremy Elliott (28) and Mark Thomas (23 no) all made useful contributions.

Chasing 262 for victory, hosting Mildenhall never truly got started.

No batsmen lasted longer than 33 deliveries, with Kyle Morrison top-scoring on 18 before he was dismissed by Ruffell.

In the end, the home team were all out inside 32 overs, condemning them to their fifth defeat of the campaign — a result that leaves them seventh out of 12 clubs.

On Saturday, Shepperson’s side will make the short trip to Mingay Park to take on Burwell (11am).

n Former Mildenhall batsman Tom Westley has been called-up to the England Lions squad for their clash with South Africa, which gets under way in Worcester today.

The Essex batsman has scored a total of 7,944 runs from his 139 first-class appearances to date.

n Ahead of the weekend’s derby against Mildenhall, Burwell (127) slipped to a 91-run defeat on the Essex coast at Frinton-on-Sea (218).

The home team were largely indebted to the batting form of Michael Comber, who scored 66 of their runs — a knock that included eight fours and two maximums.

As for Burwell, Sam Rippington was their star man with the ball in hand, ending his 18 overs with two maidens and figures of 7-48.

Rippington also added 25 runs to the run chase, but he was just one of four Burwell batsman that managed to post double figure tallies.

In fact, Burwell’s batsmen between numbers two and five managed to score just two runs between them before each was dismissed.

Richard Potter was the away team’s leading light, scoring a run-a-ball 44 before being caught by Lewis Catlow off the bowling of Kyran Young.

The defeat — Burwell’s seventh of 2017 — sees them sit ninth in the standings, 19 points adrift of Saturday’s visitors Mildenhall.