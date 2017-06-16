Hussain the hero as Mildenhall maintain their positive sequence

GIBBS DENLEY

EAST ANGLIAN

PREMIER LEAGUE

Mildenhall (169-8)

beat Horsford (119)

by 50 runs

Murtaza Hussain was one of Mildenhall’s leading lights as they extended their unbeaten league run to four matches on Saturday.

After contributing a useful 24 runs with the bat, the former Surrey player went on to take a 5-34 during his 18-over spell, including eight maiden overs.

Having been put into bat first, Mildenhall lost openers Joe Reed (12) and Kyle Morrison (18) relatively cheaply.

Wickets continued to fall after that, with Matt Allen, Luke Youngs, Ben Shepperson and Jack Loveday all failing to reach double figures.

However, number three batsman Peter Worthington remained consistent, scoring 65 runs before Tino Best (15), Jon Allen (10) and Hussain pushed the hosts on.

After the resumption, Hussain turned on the style with the ball, first removing Horsford opener Luke Findlay (5).

Four more visiting batsmen fell to the bowling of Hussain, while Reed also made an impact with figures of 3-29 from 13.3 overs.

Next up on Saturday, Mildenhall’s good form will be tested to the limit as they travel to league-leading Sudbury (11am).

The hosting Talbots have won seven of their eight matches so far this season.

n Thomas Jagot’s knock of 57 helped Burwell to record a four-wicket victory from their trip to bottom-of-the-table Bury St Edmunds.

Fielding first, Burwell skittled out their hosts for 188, with Ayden Brown and Joshua Vowden claiming three wickets apiece.

In reply, top-scorer Jagot took centre stage, while Ben Seabrook (32) and Henry James (39) made useful contributions as Burwell reached their target inside 59 overs.

The win — Burwell’s third of the campaign — has placed them eighth in the standings ahead of Saturday’s home encounter against Copdock & Old Ipswichian (11am).

As it stands, Copdock are just one place and seven points better off than their hosts.