YORK EBOR RESULT: Postponed wins the Juddmonte

The Roger Varian-trained Postponed came home first in the Juddmonte International Stakes on the opening day of the York Ebor Fesitval.

The five-year-old missed the King George at Ascot late last month because of a respiratory infection.

But he showed no ill effects on his return to action as he hit the front with a furlong to go, moved towards the stand rails and romped home ahead of Highland Reel and Mutakayyef.

It means that Postponed, who was ridden by Andrea Atzeni, is unbeaten in 2016 and on his last six outings in total.

On top of that, the Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum-owned horse has chalked up four Group 1 victories.