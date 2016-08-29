Varian’s Postponed confirms himself as best in the world

A tilt at the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe is on the cards for Postponed after the horse confirmed himself as the best middle-distance turf horse in the world at York.

The Roger Varian-trained secured the fourth Group 1 win of his career, while taking his tally of consecutive victories to six, by winning the Juddmonte International.

The win was also a maiden top-flight success over ten furlongs for Sheikh Mohammed Obaid’s son of Dubawi.

Ridden by Andrea Atzeni, he proved just as dominant dropped back in trip, dispatching a 12-strong field, which included four further Group 1 winner.

After the race, Varian told www.varianstable.com: “He’s an incredible horse and I’m very lucky to train him. We didn’t have long to get him ready and he only really turned the corner two weeks ago.

“In the last seven days he’d looked to have blossomed and the change in him over the last week gave us confidence he was right.

“I trusted in the horse’s condition and he’s delivered.

“Congratulations to Sheikh Mohammed Obaid and all of the team at home.

“This was a wonderful victory and I am delighted for everyone involved with the horse.

The victory increased Posponed’s career earnings to more than £4,360,000, closing the gap on the all-time record for a British-trained horse.

There was more success for Varian in the shape of Barsanti in the opening mile-and-a-half handicap at York on Friday.

A course and distance winner at the Dante Meeting, a return to handicap company worked the oracle for Sheikh Mohammed Obaid’s son of Champs Elysees, who defied the burden of nine stone ten to register his fourth win of the campaign.

A delighted Varian said: ““Barsanti continues to improve and this trip on fast ground really suit him.

“He’s given plenty of weight to some progressive rivals here, and I suspect the form will prove solid with the right horses coming to the fore.

“He has a tremendous attitude, showing great guts in the finish. I suspect we will return to stakes company now.”

Barsanti provided Atzeni with his fourth victory of the Ebor Festival, cementing his place at top of the leading riders’ table.

There was also double success for Newmarket trainer Charlie Appleby on the final day of the festival with Scottish and Blue Point.

Scottish was an impressive winner of the Group 3 Betfred Mobile Strensall Stakes, travelling powerfully throughout.

The horse eased into a clear advantage under William Buick andnow looks destined to take his chance in the Caulfield Cup, in Australia, in October.

Blue Point, also ridden by Buick, sprinted away with the Gimcrack Stakes.

The Godolphin-owned favourite beat Mokarris by three lengths.

A memorable day for Buick was completed with victory on the Hugo-Palmer trained Wall of Fire in the Betfred Melrose Stakes to give the jockeya treble on the afternoon.

n Speedy Boarding gave Newmarket trainer James Fanshawe his second victory in three years in the Darley Prix Jean Romanet when bounding to Group One glory at Deauville on Sunday.