Varian eyeing his greatest ever win

Roger Varian has admitted that clinching Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe glory would mark the biggest victory of his career.

The Kremlin House Stables-based trainer will probably not have a better chance to realise that ambition on Sunday, given that his interest in the showpiece race is the bookmakers’ favourite, Postponed.

The five-year-old’s recent record lives up to that billing, having won on each of his last six outings with Andrea Atzeni on board, including this year’s Coronation Cup at Epsom and York’s Juddmonte International.

And with one of the world’s richest turf races now in his sights, Varian believes there is no greater stage.

“It would have to be the greatest victory for me,” he said.

“This is probably the biggest race on the world stage, not just in Europe.

“You might not get another shot in this race, let alone a major chance of winning it.

“The magnitude of winning such a prestigious race would certainly not be lost on any of us.

“He is in great shape and hopefully the rest of the preparations continue to go well.”

The Arc is traditionally run at Longchamp Racecourse in Paris — a venue where Postponed won over 11 furlongs in the Prix Foy a year ago.

However, renovation work means that the famous course will not re-open until September 2017.

Instead, Chantilly — located 24 miles north-west of the capital — will act as the temporary host.

It is a track that throws up different challenges to the jockeys and their mounts, with those drawn out wide finding it particularly tough going.

Nevertheless, despite Postponed having shown a liking for Longchamp under the guidance of previous trainer Luca Cumani, Varian remains unconcerned by the alteration.

“We have prepared as we would if the race was at Longchamp,” added Michael Jarvis’ former assistant.

“It is still a big Group One race so it does not matter where it is.

“It is the same for everyone and because of that it makes no difference.

“The field is a strong one and that would not change, regardless of the venue. We all have to get on with it.”

n Michael Bell has confirmed his intention to enter Big Orange into the Emirates Melbourne Cup for the second year running.

Twelve months ago the five-year-old finished fifth from a field of 24 at the Flemington Racecourse.

This year’s race is scheduled for November 1.