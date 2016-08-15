Postponed will run in the Juddmonte

Postponed will line up in Group 1 Juddmonte International Stakes at York on Wednesday, trainer Roger Varian has confirmed.

Sheikh Mohammed Obaid’s star performer has won all three of his starts this season and with a rating of 124, is Europe’s highest rated horse.

Postponed was ruled out of the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot with a respiratory infection.

He won twice in Dubai, winning the Dubai City of Gold before an impressive success in the Dubai Sheema Classic.

When last seen in action he landed the Coronation Cup at Epsom where he beat Breeders’ Cup winner Found by four-and-a-half lengths.

At www.varianstable.com, Varian said: “We are looking forward to dropping back to ten furlongs and this race has been an objective of ours since the start of the season.

“He is a colt with terrific turn of foot and a high cruising speed. These attributes and the manner in which that he has been winning over a mile-and-a-half suggest that the drop back in trip shouldn’t be a problem.

“The nature of the track at York should play to his strengths.

“With five other Group 1 winners in the race, this looks a strong renewal but he seems fully recovered from the setback which ruled him out of the King George.

“He looks well and his work has been very pleasing.”

Postponed, ridden by Andrea Atzeni, is well-drawn in six and will be joined by pacemaker King Bolete (Jack Mitchell).