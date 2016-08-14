Newmarket giants go head-to-head in Juddmonte clash

Newmarket trainers William Haggas and Charlie Appleby will be looking to lower the colours of Postponed in the Juddmonte International Stakes at York on Wednesday.

Haggas has given Mutakeyyef the go ahead to contest the Group One showpiece, while Coral Eclipse winner Hawkbill is expected to take his place in the star-studded line-up for Appleby.

Since being gelded Mutakeyyef — the five-year-old son of Sea The Stars — has gone from strength-to-strength this season.

He won a listed race on his return to York before recording an impressive victory in the summer mile at Ascot last month.

The Roger Varian-trained Postponed was forced to miss his defence of the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot because of a respiratory infection.

The Juddmonte International is one of the highlights of the four-day Ebor Festival and last year’s renewal was won by David Elsworth’s Arabian Queen, who sprung a 50/1 shock on the Knavesmire.

Thursday’s highlight will be the Darley Yorkshire Oaks before the Nunthorpe Stakes takes centre stage on the Friday.

n A potential step up to group company looks on the cards for Hugo Palmer’s Majoris (pictured) after an impressive performance at Newmarket on Saturday.

The colt lit up the July Course by running out a comfortable seven-length winner in the Royal British Legion Nursery.

It followed up the two-year-old’s success at Brighton and gave his famous sire Frankel a first winner on the course where he gained the first of 14 career victories back in 2010.

The Royal Lodge and Dewhurst are potential targets for the horse.

There was also a double for James Doyle on the card.

After riding the Charlie Appleby-trained Wuheida to victory in the opening Sea The Moon Maiden Fillies’ Stakes, Doyle then partnered Chris Wall’s First Sitting to glory in the Buy, Breed And Train in Germany Handicap over a mile-and-two-furlongs.

The five-year-old put a poor run in the Old Newton Cup at Haydock behind him with a length-and-three-quarter success over Passover in second.

In the final race, Luke Morris made the dash back from Haydock all the more worthwhile by piloting the progressive St Michel to a facile victory in the Price Bailey Chartered Accounts Handicap.

After just missing out at Sandown on his last outing, the Sir Mark Prescott-trained three-year-old enjoyed the return to two miles.