Cumani’s assistant Murphy preparing to go her own way

The Newmarket training ranks is set to gain a new face this autumn in Amy Murphy, who has taken up residence at Hamilton Stables.

Despite being one of the youngest trainers in the country, Murphy will bring with her a wealth of experience to the new venture, having worked for the likes of Luca Cumani, Tom Dascombe and Gai Waterhouse.

As the daughter of leading breeder Paul Murphy, she grew up surrounded by horses at her father’s Wychnor Park Stud in Staffordshire.

She later gained valuable race yard experience riding out for Nicky Henderson and Dr Richard Newland while studying for her diploma at Hartbury College, where she achieved a triple distinction of highest honours in horse management.

With a degree under her belt, she joined Dascombe at Manor House Stables in Cheshire, progressing from barn leader to pupil assistant after one season.

Murphy spent several seasons at Manor House Stables before heading to Australia to link up with Waterhouse, where her tasks included monitoring the likes of Group 1 winner Sweet Idea on her travels.

She returned to Britain in April 2013 to take up the position of pupil assistant to Cumani.

Since January 2015 she has acted as the assistant trainer at the Bedford House Stables.

“I’ve had three-and-a-half fantastic years with Mr Cumani,” said Murphy.

“He’s a mentor second to none and I cannot thank him enough for the opportunities he’s given me.

“Prior to joining the team at Bedford House, I had a winter spell in Australia with Gai Waterhouse, where I learnt a lot in a short space of time.

“Tom Dascombe was very good to me. He gave me a chance early on, giving me responsibilities at a young age and that is something that I will be forever grateful to him for.

“Training is something I’ve wanted to do from the outset and it is what my heart has been set on from an early age. All of my family have been very supportive and I am very fortunate to be training a few of our beautifully bred homebreds.”

Meanwhile, Cumani added: “It has been a pleasure to have Amy working as my assistant for the past two years.

“Amy is very dedicated and hard working and she is well prepared for her new career, as well as any assistant that I have ever had — and I have had some good ones.”

n James Fanshawe is expected to go in search of Group 1 glory on Saturday afternoon with The Tin Man in the Haydock Sprint Cup.

The four-year-old started the year in impressive form by clinching victory at Windsor, only to disappoint when much was expected in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot in June.

However, The Tin Man re-found form for his Pegasus House-based trainer with victory over six furlongs at Newbury.

Held up in the rear by jockey Tom Queally for half of that race, he accelerated to the front of the field to secure first place.

The Fred Archer Racing-owned horse is regarded to be a 6-1 shot with the majority of bookmakers to triumph on Merseyside, with Quiet Reflection the favourite.