Clover and partner to join horse racing training ranks

Together they are one of Newmarket’s brightest young couples and now they are joining forces to launch their own racing yard.

Thirty-year-old Tom Clover is set to join the training ranks at Headquarters this autumn backed up by his partner, Jackie Jarvis, the 26-year-old daughter of the late Classic-winning Newmarket trainer Michael Jarvis.

Their Tom Clover Racing base will be the 25-box historic Wroughton House yard, which in the past has been home not only to a Derby winner, but also two Grand National winners.

It is situated conveniently at the foot of Warren Hill with easy access straight on to the town’s most iconic training gallop.

Clover has spent the last six seasons as assistant to David Simcock, where he has been associated with the likes of Group 1 winners Dream Ahead, I’m A Dreamer and Madame Chiang.

Prior to his time at Trillium Place, Clover filled the same role for National Hunt trainer Charlie Longsdon.

Jarvis intends to play a key role in the new venture and brings additional expertise and experience.

She played a hands-on part in the family business, riding out for her father and helping in the stable office with race planning.

These are roles she has continued for Roger Varian, who took over the licence at Fordham Road’s Kremlin House Stables after her father’s death in 2011.

Jarvis also has significant knowledge of the business side of the sport, particularly its promotion having been responsible for website development and many PR initiatives at Kremlin House — factors that can be key to the success of fledgling yards.

“Training racehorses is something I have dreamt about for a long time and I am looking forward to branching out on my own along with Jackie,” said Clover.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with David and Jennie Simcock, who are great role models.

“They work exceptionally hard and their results speak for themselves.

“I feel lucky to have been part of their team, working with lovely horses and good staff. I have learnt a lot from them.

“Both Jackie and I are fully aware of the challenges ahead but we are excited about the prospect and can’t wait to get going.”

The couple will be leaving their current roles in September in readiness for all the major yearling and horses in training sales this autumn and winter which they will be attending, recruiting the raw material they hope will get their new venture off to a flying start.