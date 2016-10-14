Newmarket Ladies topple league leaders

EAST WOMEN’S LEAGUE

DIVISION NW

Newmarket 2

Spalding 0

Newmarket Ladies first-team put an end to a run of two straight defeats by getting the better of league-leading Spalding on Saturday.

The visitors were expected to be tough opposition and they lived up to that billing early on as they forced a succession of short corners.

However, the Newmarket rearguard held firm to ensure their clean sheet remained intact.

The teams headed into the break goalless and it seemed the match would end that way until the final 10 minutes, when Newmarket’s Claire McDonnell broke the deadlock.

Grace Evans added a second goal in the closing stages after being picked out by her sister Lydia.

The Ladies will return to action on Saturday at Cambridge University III (10.30am).

n Newmarket Ladies II followed up last week’s 8-0 defeat to Huntingdon by losing 7-0 to the City of Peterborough III.

They will look to return to winning ways when Spalding II are the visitors on Saturday (1pm).

n Newmarket Ladies III were defeat 2-0 away at Huntingdon.

Despite some good play between Sophie Bell, Laura Excell and Georgia Roll, Newmarket were unable to make a breakthrough during the first half.

They shipped two quickfire goals in the second half and as they were unable to reply, the goal drought has now extended to two matches.

Next for the Ladies is a home clash against St Ives III (11am).

n A 3-2 victory over Ipswich II sent Newmarket Men’s first team up third position in the East Men’s League Division 3NE.

After some early pressure, Newmarket got their reward after Michael Skelton’s reverse hit from short distance put the hosts in front.

Newmarket’s Darren Jenkins was green carded soon after for a foul and dissent, and Ipswich capitalised on their numerical advantage by firing in an equalising goal.

The lead was regained in the second half when Louis Hrebeniak picked out Skelton to score again, before Ipswich responded once more.

But the victory was eventually sealed for the home team by Ben Shepperson, who fired in his fifth league goal of the season.

On Saturday, the team travels to Pelicans II (1pm).

n Newmarket Men’s II suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of recently relegated Felixstowe II.

Mark Pears scored twice for the visitors, but they ended up falling short as the hosts fired in the winning goal with 30 seconds remaining.

The IIs will look to bounce back at home to Pelicans III on Saturday (3pm).

n Newly-formed Newmarket Men’s III lost their first competitive fixture to Norfolk Nomads, 4-1.

After finding themselves 2-0 down, Newmarket got themselves back into the contest courtesy of Ben Atkinson’s goal.

But the nine men shipped another two goals after that to get off to a losing start.

The IIIs will go hunting for their first victory when Ipswich Cranes II are the visitors to Newmarket Leisure Centre on Saturday (1pm).