Newmarket Ladies shine in pre-season

Newmarket Ladies’ first team warmed up for the new campaign by winning the Suffolk Cup competition that was recently held at Culford School, home of their Bury St Edmunds counterparts.

Playing against five teams from around the county, Newmarket were relatively unknown to their opposition.

However, the side still managed to record four wins and a draw to take the tournament top spot.

Back-to-back 6-0 victories were recorded over Ipswich East Suffolk and Ipswich Hockey Club, while Framlingham Ladies and Felixstowe Ladies were beaten 3-0 and 3-1 respectively.

The match that ended in a draw was with hosting Bury.

Newmarket were dominant throughout the game and managed to score shortly after half-time, but on the final whistle Bury were awarded a short corner and produced a credible drag flick goal into the top left hand corner to get a share of the points.

The ladies are due to begin the 2016/17 East Women’s League 2NW with a home encounter against Bourne Deeping on Saturday, September 17.

n Anyone interested in getting involved with the club should visit: www.newmarkethockeyclub.com