Mixed start for the Newmarket teams as hockey season begins

EAST MEN’S LEAGUE

DIVISION 3NE

Norwich Dragons 2

Newmarket 4

Newmarket Men’s first-team got their 2016/17 season off to a winning start away at Norwich Dragons.

The visitors started slowly and soon went a goal down to a soft penalty flick to Dragons, but they pulled the score level on the stroke of half-time with a drag flick into the top left-hand corner by Ollie Wade on his Town return.

A Josh Dawson strike handed Newmarket the lead after the break, before Wade added to the scoreline with a penalty stroke.

The hosting Dragons beat Martin McCourt in the Newmarket goal for a second time, but Mike Skelton went on to make sure of the outcome with a deflected effort.

Scotland Over-50s international McCourt was named man of the match, while the returning Ben Shepperson also made a big impression.

Newmarket will return to home comforts on Saturday when Norwich City will be the visitors (3pm).

n Newmarket Ladies II were hammered 10-2 during their Division Three NW trip to St Ives.

The hosts began the contest brightly and soon went in front with three quickfire goals, which forced Newmarket to make positional changes.

The most notable of those saw the attack-minded Angel Fayers move to defence, from where she could utilise her vision.

It was a decision that paid dividends when Fayers found Hannah Fox and Emma Lankfer out on the right and the pair combined to reduce the arrears to 3-1.

However, St Ives responded positively by scoring twice more before the break and then a further five times in the second half.

Newmarket’s other goal came courtesy of Jess Logan, who rounded the goalkeeper to score.

The second team are at home to Horncastle on Saturday (1pm).

n Charlie Wombwell scored twice as Newmarket Ladies III played out a 3-3 draw with Cambridge City V in Division Four NW(S).

Wombwell struck to put Newmarket in the lead, but the visitors equalised before the interval.

Laura Exell pounced to put the home side back in the ascendancy, only for two Cambridge goals to swing the balance in their favour.

Yet Wombwell was alert in the dying stages to turn in Jane Dryland’s sweep.

Next is a trip to Ely City III on Saturday (3pm).

n Newmarket Ladies first-team beat Bourne Deeping 1-0 thanks to Callie Cannon’s goal.

They will return to Division Two NW action on the road at Long Sutton on Saturday (1pm).