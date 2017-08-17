High-scoring loss for hosts

Have your say

GIBBS DENLEY

EAST ANGLIAN

PREMIER LEAGUE

Burwell (286-8) lost to

Cambridge Granta (290-6) by four wickets

Burwell were on the losing side in a run-fest at Mingay Park on Saturday.

The two teams on show shared almost 600 runs overall, but it was visiting Cambridge Granta that eventually ran out victorious.

The tone was set by Burwell’s opening pair of Thomas Jagot and Joe Tetley, who put on a partnership of 75 for the first wicket.

Skipper Tetley was eventually dismissed for 34, while young Australian Jagot kicked on before he fell for 80.

Further down the order, Paul Summerskill scored a useful 58 not out, with Jamie Seabrook adding a further 39 runs as Burwell reached 286-8 from their 50 overs.

Burwell’s defence started in positive fashion as Ayden Brown bowled visiting opener Douglas Rice (16) to leave Granta on 36-1.

However, Ben Claydon and Alex Sears then combined to good effect, putting on 155 runs before the latter fell to the bowling of Jay Ghelani for 87.

Three Granta wickets fell in quick succession after that as Burwell attempted to wrestle back control of proceedings.

But knocks of 35 from Michael Pepper and Chris Pepper — both of whom were removed by Ghelani — helped Granta reach their target with 15 balls to spare.

The defeat, which was Burwell’s 11th of the 2017 campaign so far, has left the team ninth in the latest EAPL standings.

On Saturday, the Cambridgeshire side face a tricky trip to title-hunting Great Witchingham (11am).

The Norfolk side won the reverse fixture in June by eight wickets.